GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,254.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

