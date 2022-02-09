GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

