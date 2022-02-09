GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $828,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,573,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemours by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 454,806 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after buying an additional 345,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

