GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $819,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Cognex by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

