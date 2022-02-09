GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 16,015 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 203.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.