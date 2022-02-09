GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LANC opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.56. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

