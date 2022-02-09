Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,763 shares of company stock worth $514,268. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

