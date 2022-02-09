Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)
See Also
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- 3 Mid-Cap Auto Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.