Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Purchases 15,260 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 3.52% of Computer Task Group worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

