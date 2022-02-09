Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

