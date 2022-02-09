Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Increases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,540 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.31% of Flex worth $26,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

