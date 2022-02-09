Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.45. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 327,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$519.69 million and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$114.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.