Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

