Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th.
In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Graco stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graco (GGG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.