GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 9.1%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 202,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,045,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

In other GoviEx Uranium news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$51,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,035,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,050.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

