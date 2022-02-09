Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Sally Beauty worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.