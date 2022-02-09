Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

