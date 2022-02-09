Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 1,776.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Laredo Petroleum worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

LPI stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.95. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.