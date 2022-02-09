Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,285,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 196,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,956,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

SPWH opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $510.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

