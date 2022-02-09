Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Chimera Investment worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.