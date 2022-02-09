Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Apollo Medical worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

