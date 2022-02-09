Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,786 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,063.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,178.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,267.29. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

