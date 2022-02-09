Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

