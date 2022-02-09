Golden State Equity Partners Sells 4,506 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. 193,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

