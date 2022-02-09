Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.16. 44,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,783. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

