Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004,604. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

