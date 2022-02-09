Golden State Equity Partners Has $867,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 136,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa by 227.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 27.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,933. The stock has a market cap of $444.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

