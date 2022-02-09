Golden State Equity Partners Has $5.75 Million Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF comprises about 2.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 406.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 37,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 2,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

