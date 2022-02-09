Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Shares Down 3%

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH) shares were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 17,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.
About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)
