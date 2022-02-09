Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.22%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

