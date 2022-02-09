Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 44,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 48,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a market capitalization of C$17.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 39.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17.
About Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG)
Read More
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- 3 Mid-Cap Auto Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.