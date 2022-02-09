Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 44,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 48,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 39.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

