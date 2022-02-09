Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.480-$-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Shares of GOL stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 1,166,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

