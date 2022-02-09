GoHealth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 548% compared to the average volume of 1,688 call options.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Amundi acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 17.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

GOCO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $625.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.05. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.