GNY Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $30.75 million and $25,517.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00107329 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

