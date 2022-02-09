Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

