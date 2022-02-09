Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 183.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GMED opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.
Globus Medical Profile
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.