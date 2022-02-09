GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GlobalFoundries stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 181,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,103. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

