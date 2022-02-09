Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,783. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

