Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.