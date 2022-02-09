Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,334,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. 4,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,712 shares of company stock worth $9,445,502. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

