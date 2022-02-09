Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GIC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,176. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Global Industrial news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

