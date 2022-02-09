Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 480 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 470 ($6.36) to GBX 480 ($6.49) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.13 ($6.07).

GLEN opened at GBX 413.85 ($5.60) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 219.70 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 423.35 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.28.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

