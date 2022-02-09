Glazer Capital LLC Sells 6,499,993 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499,993 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slam by 181.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 891,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slam by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Slam by 145.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Slam by 133.9% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Slam by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of SLAMU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.