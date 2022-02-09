Glazer Capital LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,954 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 510,045 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ATVCU remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

