Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,659 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pine Island Acquisition were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPP. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pine Island Acquisition by 203.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,803 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Pine Island Acquisition by 401.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pine Island Acquisition by 247.5% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Pine Island Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

