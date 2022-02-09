Glazer Capital LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $10,240,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

ERESU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 10,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

