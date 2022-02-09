Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 21,563 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 86.0% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,323,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 611,865 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 14.1% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 4.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,417. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

