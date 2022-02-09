George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.83.
Several research analysts have commented on WNGRF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of WNGRF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.56. 435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33. George Weston has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.
About George Weston
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
