Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

About Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

