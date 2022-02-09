Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.
About Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)
