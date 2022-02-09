Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,068 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $52,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.