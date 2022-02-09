Geode Capital Management LLC Has $49.70 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,052 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bilibili worth $49,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

