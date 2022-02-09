Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 59,031 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of CGI worth $50,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CGI by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.